NY AG Teaches How To Disobey Federal Immigration Law

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 11:19 pm |

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) - The state’s attorney general on Thursday issued guidance to local governments on how they can disobey federal immigration laws under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, says local law enforcement agencies should refuse to enforce what he called Trump’s “draconian” immigration policies.

He urged them to refuse non-judicial civil immigration warrants, deny requests to hold onto people in custody who haven’t been charged for more than 48 hours, limit immigration enforcement agents’ access to people already in custody and limit the gathering and reporting of information like someone’s immigration status.

New York City has policies to limit its involvement in immigration enforcement. The mayors of cities including Albany and Rochester also called themselves “sanctuary cities.”

Republicans in Congress have suggested they may pull funding from cities who defy federal immigration law.