Ferry to Shuttle New Jersey Statue of Liberty Visitors

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 11:18 pm |

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Visitors going to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island from New Jersey will face a longer ferry ride because structural problems forced officials to close the security screening center.

A shuttle service will ferry visitors to New York City’s Battery Park, where they will be screened and taken to the historic sites.

The security screening center in Jersey City was closed Tuesday because there was bowing visible in the tent-like structure.

The ferry will operate on the half hour from Liberty State Park in New Jersey and on the hour from Battery Park from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. After 2:30 p.m., a ferry will run from the Battery to Liberty State Park as necessary until the islands are closed for the day.