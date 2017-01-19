Court Rejects Suit By Muslim Fired For Wearing Hijab

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 11:15 pm |

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A state appeals court on Wednesday rejected arguments from a Muslim woman who claims she was wrongfully fired by the Camden County Department of Corrections for refusing to take off her hijab.

The ruling upholds a prior Camden County Superior Court ruling to dismiss two lawsuits that Linda Tisby had filed against her former employer.

Tisby says she became a Sunni Muslim in 2015 and her superiors ordered her to remove her headscarf because it violated their uniform policy. She was fired that May after working at the jail for more than a decade.

The appeals court confirmed that Tisby’s religious beliefs couldn’t be accommodated due to safety concerns and “the importance of uniform neutrality.”

Tisby’s attorneys plan to take her case to the state Supreme Court.