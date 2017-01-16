Tentative Labor Agreement Averts MTA Strike

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 8:02 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - The Transport Workers Union announced Monday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the MTA to avoid a strike.

The contract expired Sunday night but both sides had continued to negotiate. The union said the deal provides for wage increases “significantly above inflation” and protects health benefits.

Details of the agreement will be presented to the full Local 100 Executive Board Tuesday morning.

The union represents about 41,000 workers in the New York City public transit system and at some private bus lines in the metropolitan area.