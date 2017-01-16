Regional Briefs – January 16, 2017

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 7:51 pm |

Officials Suspend Search For Missing Fisherman

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. – Authorities suspended their search for a missing fisherman Monday, three days after his clam boat was found empty on a small island, The Associated Press reported. Christopher Hugg, 45, was last heard from Thursday night when he told a relative that he had run aground but didn’t need assistance.

Judge: Grants to Save Historic Religious Sites Constitutional

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – A state judge has ruled that preservation grants awarded to religious sites don’t violate the Constitution by promoting religion, The Associated Press reported. About 32 percent of Morris County grants went to religious groups. The judge decided that excluding them would be a bias against religion.

College Gets $149,000 for Anti-Terror Campaign

ROCHESTER – The Rochester Institute of Technology will receive $149,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to continue a social media campaign to counter terrorist propaganda, The Associated Press reported. “It’s Time: ExOut Extremism” won first place in a June contest.

NY Offers $4.2 Million to Fund Energy Training Programs

ALBANY – New York state is making available $4.2 million for training programs aimed at reducing energy use in buildings, The Associated Press reported. To be eligible, buildings, or groups of buildings, must have annual bills of $1 million.

No Charges for Mayor Who Pursued and Stopped Driver

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy won’t face charges for pursuing and blocking a driver driving slowly near his house, The Associated Press reported. Alarmed, the female driver called 911. The county DA said Friday that the Democrat’s actions “raise concerns” but aren’t illegal.