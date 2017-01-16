IDF Loses Two Aerial Surveillance Devices on Same Day

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 5:35 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli military drones were lost in two separate incidents Monday — one in Lebanon, the other in the Palestinian Authority.

The IDF confirmed that “a tactical Skylark unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the Israeli-Lebanese border, on the Lebanese side.”

During the day, Lebanese media reported on a massive search for the stray drone by the IDF. However, Israel would not comment on attempts to retrieve the lost device.

Along Route 443, a 60-miles-per-hour wind swept a military surveillance balloon into Palestinian territory.

It was not immediately clear how the observation device disconnected from its permanent post near the Dor Alon gas station.

Later in the day, fragments of the drone were returned to Israel by PA security forces after it fell to the ground in the suburbs of Ramallah.