YERUSHALAYIM - IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot was scheduled for an urgent medical procedure, and his deputy, Maj. Gen. Yair Golan, will fill in for him for several days.

The nature of the treatment was not disclosed.

Eizenkot is expected to resume his full duties in a few days.