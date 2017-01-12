Syrian Army Says Israel Fires Rockets at Military Airport Near Damascus

Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 9:24 pm |

AMMAN (Reuters) - () – Syrian army command said on Friday Israel had fired rockets at a major military airport west of the capital Damascus and warned Tel Aviv of the repercussions of what it said was a “flagrant” attack.

Syrian state media quoted the army as saying several rockets were fired from an area near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel just after midnight which landed in the compound of the airport, a major facility for elite Republican Guards, and warned it would take revenge for the attack.