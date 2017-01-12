Jamaican Prime Minister in Yerushalayim

Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 5:30 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu holds a joint press conference with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness, in Yerushalayim, Thursday. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu received Jamaican Prime Minister Holness on Thursday, the first visit by a Jamaican leader to Yerushalayim.

“Our relations are always friendly,” said Netanyahu. “We appreciate the fact that you didn’t join the recent vote against Israel, the absurd vote in UNESCO. But quite beyond that we’re talking about extending our cooperation. We just did for just a brief few minutes that we spoke; I can see all the potential for cooperation in a variety of fields that relate to economy, to security, to technology. This is something that we eagerly are interested in doing with you.”

Prime Minister Holness:

“Jamaica, like Israel, is a strong democracy; and we have long admired the advances that Israel has made in technology, in particular cyber security and in agriculture, and in other areas. The potential for cooperation between our two countries is great, and Jamaica is very interested in exploring those areas of cooperation.”