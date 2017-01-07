Snow Pounds Parts of East Coast, Eastern Long Island Bracing for Up to 12 Inches

Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 5:38 pm |

A man is bundled as he stands in the snow, Jan. 7, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

NEW YORK (AP) - The National Weather Service says up to 12 inches of snow could fall on parts of eastern Long Island.

The Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that lasts until 1 a.m. Sunday for both Nassau and Suffolk counties. It issued a winter weather advisory for New York City and the northern suburbs.

Snow began falling from New York City and points east at mid-morning Shabbos.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says officials are prepared. He says they are monitoring the snowfall accumulations.

Predictions are for Nassau County to see about 4-to-6 inches. Snow totals could reach 8-to-12 inches further east. Wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph.