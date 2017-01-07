Motorists Seeing Higher Gas Prices in New Jersey

Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 8:26 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Motorists are seeing higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.45. That’s up 4 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $1.84 for gas last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.37, up 5 cents from last week. But that’s much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.

AAA says the price hike is due to high demand for gas during the New Year’s holiday weekend and rising oil prices spurred by continuing market reactions to OPEC’s announcement on Nov. 30 that it was cutting production.