Hagaon Harav Moshe Shapira, Zt”l, of Yerushalayim

Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 5:46 pm |

Harav Moshe Shapira, zt”l.

YERUSHALAYIM - Over Shabbos, the noted baal machshavah and mussar, Harav Moshe Shapira, zt”l, was niftar in Yerushalayim, at the age of eighty two.

Harav Shapira, who had battled a serious illness over the last few years and was treated in hospitals in Eretz Yisrael and overseas, was rushed to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital over Chanukah in a very serious condition. Many tefillos were held on his behalf over the last week, but on Shabbos he returned his neshamah to his Maker.

Harav Moshe Shapira was born in Iyar 5695/1935 to his parents, Reb Meir Yitzchak and Rochel. Reb Meir Yitzchak was a talmid of Harav Nosson Tzvi Finkel, zt”l, the Alter of Slabodka.

As a bachur, he learned in the noted yeshivos of Chevron and Ponevezh. In Ponevezh, he had a close connection – and even learned b’chavrusa – with the Mashgiach Hagaon Harav Eliyahu Dessler, zt”l.

When he came of age, he married, tblch”t, Rebbetzin Tzipporah, the daughter of Harav Aharon Bialstocki, Rosh Kollel Ohel Torah.

Over the years, Reb Moshe served in many Torah positions. For several years, he served as Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Beis Binyomin in Stamford, Connecticut, alongside Harav Simchah Schustal, zt”l.

In Yerushalayim, Harav Moshe was one of the first maggidei shiur in Yeshivas Ohr Samayach for baalei teshuvah.

He also founded numerous kollelim and yeshivos.

Reb Moshe was perhaps best known for his deep shiurim and sichos, during which he would quote many maamarei Chazal and kabbalah, intertwined with each other. He was known for his phenomenal memory, especially in the sifrei machshavah, including many chassidic sefarim and the works of the Maharal.

Many people considered him their rebbi and would attend the dozens of weekly shiurim. He would deliver shiurim in Yiddish, Lashon Hakodesh, Ivrit or English, depending on the attendees.

His talmidim released many sefarim based on his shiurim, on the Torah, moadim and on the 13 ikarim.

The levayah is to be held Sunday morning, from Beis Medrash Mishkan Shlomo in Ramat Shlomo, to Har Hamenuchos.

Reb Moshe is survived by, yblch”t, his Rebbetzin, children, grandchildren and many talmidim the world over.

Yehi zichro baruch.