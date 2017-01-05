Rockland County Legislature Selects New Speaker

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 8:26 pm |

Toney Earl being sworn on Wednesday night as chairman of the Rockland County legislature. (Rockland County Legislature)

NEW CITY, N.Y. - Rockland County lawmakers appointed a former union official and local NAACP head to lead them in the 2017 session.

Toney Earl, a Hillcrest Democrat, will serve as chairman of the county legislature for the upcoming year, selected Wednesday night in a unanimous 13-0 vote, with four abstentions. The chairman is similar to speaker.

Earl is a former health and safety director for New York City Transport Workers Union Local 100 and an executive member of the Spring Valley chapter of the NAACP.

Legislator Aron Wieder, a Spring Valley Democrat, will continue chairing the Public Safety Committee, he told Hamodia on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to working with the new chair, Legislator Earl,” he said. “We worked together in the past on local issues and we will in the future.”

Democrats which control the legislature elected Aney Paul of Nanuet as majority leader. She named Alden H. Wolfe of Montebello, who just completed a three-year term as chairman, as deputy majority leader.