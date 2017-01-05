Regional Briefs – January 5, 2017

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 8:31 pm |

72 Years Later, WWII Vet Finally Included in Class Photo

BUFFALO – It took 72 years but a World War II veteran’s photograph has finally joined those of his high school classmates, The Associated Press reported. Ladislaus “Walter” Kostrzewski was drafted before he got his diploma in 1944. School officials held a ceremony Tuesday to unveil a new class photo.

Board Rejects Demolition Of Creepy ‘Watcher’ House

WESTFIELD, N.J. – Planning board members unanimously rejected Wednesday night a plan to demolish a home whose owners were stalked by an anonymous creepy letter writer known as “The Watcher,” The Associated Press reported. Neighbors told the board that the house was “magnificent” and razing it would destroy their block.

Traffic Fatalities in NJ on The Uptick Last Year

TRENTON – The 607 people who died in traffic accidents on New Jersey’s roads last year was an 8 percent increase from 2015, NJ.com reported. Over half were behind the wheel, 89 were passengers and 167 were pedestrians. Six were under 18 and 24 were over 80.

Parts of Western, Central NY Hit With 2 Feet of Snow

ALBANY – Parts of upstate New York have already received nearly 2 feet of snow while forecasters say some areas could get up to 4 feet by the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.

NYC Pays Homeless Men After NYPD Trashed Belongings

NEW YORK – Three homeless men received a combined $1,515 plus unspecified emotional damages. from NYC after their medication and birth certificates were tossed in the trash by police and sanitation workers who booted them from a Harlem homeless encampment, The Associated Press reported.

Deutsche Bank Settles Lawsuit With $95M Payment

NEW YORK – NYC will receive $95 million in a settlement with Deutsche Bank to resolve a civil lawsuit accusing it of evading tens of millions of dollars in taxes through shifty financial moves, The Associated Press reported. The bank admitted it set up the plan to avoid taxes.