Police Arrest Group That Came to Daven at Kever of Yehoshua Bin-Nun

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 6:26 am |

Kever Yehoshua. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Police and security forces arrested members of a group who attempted to daven at the tziyun of Yehoshua Bin-Nun, located in the Arab village of Kifr Haris, near Ariel in central Shomron overnight Wednesday. The arrests came after the group was attacked by Arabs, who threw stones and bricks at them.

Despite being attacked, the group managed to reach the site, and took shelter in the building there. They called security forces for assistance in getting out in the face of a major riot by Arabs, but after breaking up the riot, police arrested them for entering a Palestinian Authority-controlled area without a permit. The Honenu legal rights organization termed the arrests “a prize for terrorists. The tziyun is located in Area B, which is not supposed to have any restrictions on Israeli visits. Apparently police feel it is easier to operate against Jewish worshipers than Arab rioters.”

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested five wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.

On Thursday, police said they were looking for an Israeli whom they say stabbed an Arab peddler in Ashdod. The Israeli allegedly stabbed the Arab after hearing him speak Arabic, with police claiming that the attack was nationalistic in nature. The Arab was lightly wounded and treated by Magen David Adom workers on the spot. With that, police also said that they were examining the possibility that the stabbing was the result of an argument, and was criminal in nature.

Earlier Thursday, police arrested a Bedouin in Be’er Sheva who attempted to grab a weapon from an Israeli security guard. Police, questioning the suspect, said that it appeared he had attempted to seize the weapon in order to use it to commit a terror attack.