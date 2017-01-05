NYPD: Officers Shoot Armed Man in Staten Island Attack; Search On for 2nd Suspect

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 9:33 am |

This photo released by the New York Police Department shows a bullet proof vest recovered during a police investigation, Thursday, in the Staten Island borough of New York. (NYPD via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say New York City police officers shot and wounded a man who drew a gun on them in a Staten Island neighborhood where a search is underway for a second suspect.

NYPD officials say the officers were checking out reports of shots fired in the borough’s Charleston section around 1:10 a.m. Thursday when they were confronted by a 26-year-old man wearing a bulletproof vest. Police say the man drew a 9mm handgun then they opened fire and hit him several times.

He’s listed in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital. The officers weren’t injured.

Police are searching for a second man who ran into nearby woods during the encounter. While searching the woods, police recovered a semiautomatic rifle, several spent shells and a large hunting knife.