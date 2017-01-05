NYC to Get Snow, Freezing Rain

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 8:33 pm |

The Manhattan skyline early Thursday is backdropped by low hanging clouds lit up with the rising sun. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK - The New York City area will see up to four inches of snow, sleet, or freezing rain Friday morning, possibly impacting the morning commute. Alternate Side Parking rules are suspended Friday but parking meters remain in effect.

The snow is expected to begin late Thursday evening and will continue through Friday morning. The city’s Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory. During this time, temperatures are expected to be in the upper twenties.

Temperatures Friday night will feel like in the teens. New Yorkers are advised to exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking, and allow for additional travel time as roads may be slippery.