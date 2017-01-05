NY Archives Gets Historic Hamilton, Burr Documents

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 8:30 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s court system on Thursday presented the state archives with a wealth of historical records, including documents related to Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first treasury secretary, and Thomas Jefferson’s Vice President Aaron Burr.

The collection includes nearly 2,000 boxes and bound volumes of court records — on paper and parchment. Many date back to colonial times.

A freedom-of-the-press case from the 1730s, called “The King v. John Peter Zenger,” influenced early American political thought on the law of libel and the powers of juries.

The documents are stored in the Hall of Records in lower Manhattan.