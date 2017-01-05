Jordan Warns Embassy Move Would Be ‘Catastrophic’

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 5:26 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Jordan added its threats to those of the Palestinians on Thursday, saying that if the incoming Trump administration carries out its intention to move the U.S. embassy to Yerushalayim the consequences would be “catastrophic.”

Jordanian Information Minister Mohammed Momani told The Associated Press that if it happens it could adversely affect relations between the U.S. and regional allies.

In his first comment on the issue, Momani warned it would be a “red line” for Jordan, would “inflame the Islamic and Arab streets” and serve as a “gift to extremists,” he said, adding that Jordan would use all possible political and diplomatic means to try and prevent such a decision.

Last month, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was quoted as saying that moving the embassy to Yerushalayim is a “very big priority” for the president-elect.

Trump’s choice for ambassador in Israel, David Friedman, has said he looks forward to setting up his office in Yerushalayim.