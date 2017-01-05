France Denies Secret U.N. Plan

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 5:44 pm |

Gerard Larcher. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

YERUSHALAYIM - France has denied that it has any secret scheme to pass a resolution at the Paris Mideast conference that would then be introduced at the U.N. Security Council, Arutz Sheva reported on Thursday.

The president of the French Senate Gerard Larcher said he had no knowledge of any such plan to provide the Obama administration with a last parting shot before the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president on January 20.

Speaking to the press in Yerushalayim at the end of a four-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA),he acknowledged that Israeli officials have raised the specter of such a move, but gave assurance that it was not the case.

“There is no secret proposal for a resolution prepared by France at the U.N. after the Paris conference to date,” Larcher said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told a meeting of Israeli diplomats that the French conference would be “futile,” but that “there are signs that there will be attempts to use decisions that are taken to vote on a new U.N. resolution against Israel.”