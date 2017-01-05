Belzer Rebbe Begins Sefer Torah in Memory of Dayan Harav Shlomo Gross, Zt”l

The Belzer Rebbe, shlita, writes the first letters in a new sefer Torah that is being written in memory of Harav Shlomo Gross, zt”l, the Dayan of the Belz community in New York. (JDN)
The Rebbe makes a l’chaim after writing the first letters. (JDN)

 