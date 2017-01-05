Want up-to-the-
ז' טבת תשע"ז
| Thursday, January 5, 2017
Community
Belzer Rebbe Begins Sefer Torah in Memory of Dayan Harav Shlomo Gross, Zt”l
Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 7:51 am |
ז' טבת תשע"ז
The Belzer Rebbe,
shlita,
writes the first letters in a new
sefer Torah
that is being written in memory of Harav Shlomo Gross,
zt”l
, the
Dayan
of the Belz community in New York. (JDN)
The Rebbe makes a
l’chaim
after writing the first letters. (JDN)