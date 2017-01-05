BDE: Harav Shmuel Mendlowitz Zt”l

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 2:41 pm |

Harav Shmuel Mendlowitz zt”l, co-founder and menahel of Mesivta Bais Shraga of Monsey was niftar last evening, 7 Teves.

He was the son of the legendary Harav Shraga Feivel Mendlowitz zt”l and proudly carried on his father’s legacy, imbuing generations of talmidim with a varmkeit and enthusiasm of avodas Hashem rooted in a deep understanding of sifrei hashkafah.

The levayah was held this morning in Bais Shraga’s Beis Medrash. From there it continued on the Eretz Yisrael for kevurah.

A full tribute will appear later , be”H.

Yehi Zichro Baruch