180 New Rabbanim to Pasken on Hilchos Ribbis

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 10:47 am |

Harav Pinchas Wind, head of the Beis Horaah on the issues of ribbis, speaks.

In a major event, 180 avreichei kollel were bestowed with heter horaah on hilchos ribbis.

The event was held in the Tamir Hall, Yerushalayim, headed by Harav Pinchas Wind, head of the Beis Horaah on the issues of ribbis, with the heter horaah certificates given by Harav Yitzchak Silberstein, Harav Naftali Nussbaum, Harav Shamai Gross, Harav Shlomo Zaafrani, Harav Amram Greenwald, Harav Mendel Shafran and Harav Meir Steinberg.

The Rishon Letzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef spoke at the event, saying that his father Hagaon Harav Ovadia Yosef, zt”l, put much effort in saving Jews from the issur of ribbis, and was the one to make the hetter iska for Bank Hapoalim.

Rav Wind told the audience that the new Rabbanim received clear instructions on how to answer she’eilos in ribbis.

“It’s not enough to merely answer the specific question that is asked,” Rav Wind explained. “The Rabbanim must ask all the details, even those that don’t seem to be connected to the she’eilah, since very often another detail could raise a far more serious she’eilah than the one posed.”

Other speakers at the event were Harav Shlomo Amar, Harav Naftali Nussbaum, Harav Moshe Bransdorfer, Harav Sariel Rosenberg, Harav Avraham Direnfeld and Harav Yisrael Ganz.