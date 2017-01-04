Pakistani Indicted for Spying on German-Israel Group

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 12:52 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A Pakistani national has been indicted in Germany for allegedly spying on a Jewish group and other targets, The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

The German federal prosecutor charged Syed Mustufa H, 31, of gathering information on “institutions and persons” on behalf of Iran, which paid for his services.

More specifically, the indictment said that he spied on an economic college in Paris, a professor who teaches at the college, as well as the former head of the German-Israel friendship society. The suspected of intelligence activity was carried on from July 2015 to July 2016.

The ex-head of the friendship society, former lawmaker Reinhold Robbe, told the Bild newspaper in 2016 that he wasn’t surprised by the revelation and vowed he “will not be intimidated.”

The suspect faces up to five years’ imprisonment if convicted of espionage.

Iran is said to maintain an extensive intelligence-gathering network in Germany, which works with its embassy in Berlin.