IDF Soldier Injured in 2014 War Passes Away

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 2:48 am |

Chagai Ben-Ari. (IDF)

YERUSHALAYIM - Chagai Ben-Ari, Hy”d, 31, the last IDF soldier still in the hospital with injuries sustained in 2014’s Operation Protective Edge, was niftar overnight Tuesday. The levayah for Ben-Ari, who lived in Moshav Nov, will take place Wednesday afternoon in his hometown.

Ben-Ari was wounded by a sniper’s bullets when he served in Gaza during the 2014 war. He was called up from a break during his service, and found himself in the midst of a battle in which several soldiers and officers were injured.

Speaking to Army Radio, Ben-Ari’s brother Noam said that the family had experienced “a severe loss and a great pain. He was very badly hurt, and had been battling for his life for the past two and a half years. His suffering is finally at an end.”

