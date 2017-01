Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:27 am |

The Washington Monument seen in the rain during the opening day of the 115th Congress in Washington, Tuesday. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized a congressional move to weaken a nonpartisan ethics watchdog, giving lawmakers greater control over an independent body charged with investigating their behavior.

“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it is,” Trump said in a Twitter post.