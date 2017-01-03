Regional Briefs – January 3, 2017

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:50 pm |

Century-Old Streetcar Tickets Found in Firehouse

NEW YORK – A firefighter made an unusual discovery, unearthing two nearly 100-year-old tickets for a long-defunct streetcar line at a Tribeca firehouse, WNBC reported. The paper tickets dated Friday, Sept. 14, 1917, were for the Eighth Avenue streetcar line, which opened in 1852 and closed in 1936.

Brooklyn Councilman Seeks ‘Anti-Trump’ Staffer

BROOKLYN – Councilman Brad Lander posted an unusual job listing for a communications director to battle the “Trump regime,” the Daily News reported. The Democrat, who represents Park Slope and part of Boro Park, said he mentioned the president-elect since people are “hungry to be involved.”

Truck Thief Leads Police on Chase in 2 States

HILLBURN, N.Y. – A truck thief lead police on a chase through New Jersey and New York, The Associated Press reported. Paul Gudanowski, 50, was caught near Monsey after hitting two trooper cars and disabling both. A police car got stuck to the truck’s rear, getting pulled along. The officer inside was hurt.

Three Men Make Off With $6M in Jewelry Heist

NEW YORK – A search is underway for three men who stole $6 million worth of jewelry Saturday night from HGK Holdings in midtown Manhattan, The Associated Press reported. They used a pry bar and hammer to break in. They then removed the jewelry from two safes.

Ethan, Olivia Most Popular NYC Baby Names in 2015

NEW YORK – Olivia and Ethan were the most popular NYC baby names in 2015. Olivia came from the number three spot to overtake Sophia, which had been No. 1 since 2012. Emma and Mia tied for third among girls while Liam and Noah were second and third with boys.

Man Buys Out Newspaper Copies to Hide Arrest News

PALMYRA, N.Y. – A man arrested for drunk driving tried burying the news by buying 1,000 copies of the Times of Wayne County, which had printed a story along with a mugshot Saturday, The Associated Press reported. Joseph Talbot, 43, paid $1.25 per copy.