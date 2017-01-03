Lakewood’s GOP-Majority Committee Elects Democratic Mayor

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 2:59 pm |

Lakewood’s governing committee has a Republican majority, but they elected a Democrat to lead the township for the next year.

Committeeman Ray Coles was selected by his four colleagues Monday to serve as mayor for 2017, replacing Menashe Miller, a Republican. Miller will be the deputy mayor. The 4-1 decision was opposed only by Isaac Akerman.

State Sen. Bob Singer, himself a former Lakewood committee member, presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

Coles, who is also the township’s utilities authority treasurer, is the longest-serving committeeman. He had previously served as mayor in 2002, 2004, 2007 and 2008, when the panel turned Republican. Since then, the mayoral role has rotated among the three Republicans on the committee — Miller, Akerman and Steven Langert.

The other two committeemen are Michael D’elia, a Republican, and Meir Lichtenstein, a Democrat.

The mayor presides over meetings, and may issue proclamations and establish subcommittees with the consent of the entire panel.