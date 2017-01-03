Harav Steinman, Shlita, Released From Hospital

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 7:19 am |

Harav Steinman, shlita. (JDN, file)

BNEI BRAK - After ten tense days of hospitalization, with Klal Yisrael across the world davening for his recovery, Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, was released to his home in Bnei Brak Tuesday afternoon.

The release from hospital was after a marked improvement in the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah, b’chasdei Shamayim. Harav Steinman, shlita, was hospitalized in the Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital since last Sunday, with a slight bout of pneumonia.

Many atzaros tefillah were held across the world, on behalf of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.

Despite the release, family members of Harav Steinman urge all to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Rosh Yeshivah, to regain his full strength.

A letter, released Monday night, signed by Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, and Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, called for continued tefillos and chizuk in learning on behalf of Harav Steinman.