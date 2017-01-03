‘Flying Car’ Passenger Drone Moves Closer to Delivery

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 3:26 pm |

A prototype of the Cormorant is pictured at Urban Aeronautics’ workshop in Yavne, Israel. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

YAVNE, Israel (Reuters) - After 15 years of development, an Israeli tech firm is optimistic it will finally get its 1.5 ton passenger-carrying drone off the ground and into the market by 2020.

The Cormorant, billed as a flying car, is capable of transporting about half a ton of weight and traveling at 115 miles per hour. It completed its first automated solo flight over terrain in November. Its total price is estimated at $14 million.

Developers Urban Aeronautics believe that the dark green drone, which uses internal rotors rather than helicopter propellers, could evacuate people from hostile environments and/or allow military forces safe access.

“Just imagine a dirty bomb in a city and chemical substance of something else, and this vehicle can come in robotically, remotely piloted, come into a street and decontaminate an area,” Urban Aeronautics founder and CEO Rafi Yoeli told Reuters.

Rafi Yoeli stands next to a prototype of the Cormorant. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Yoeli set up the company, based in a large hanger in Yavne, central Israel, in 2001 to create the drone, which he says is safer than a helicopter as it can fly in between buildings and below power lines without the risk of blade strikes.

There is still plenty of work required before the autonomous vehicle hits the market.

The Cormorant, about the size of a family car and previously called the ‘Air Mule,’ is yet to meet all Federal Aviation Administration standards, and a test in November saw small issues with conflicting data sent by on board sensors.

With 39 patents registered to create the vehicle, Yoeli has little concern about competitors usurping him.

A worker works on a prototype of the Cormorant at Urban Aeronautics’ workshop in Yavne, Israel. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

One industry expert said the technology could save lives.

“It could revolutionize several aspects of warfare, including medical evacuation of soldiers on the battlefield,” said Tal Inbar, head of the UAV research center at Israel’s Fisher Institute for Air and Space Strategic Studies.