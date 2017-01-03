Fatah Official Warns of Violence If U.S. Moves Embassy

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A senior Fatah official hinted at violent reprisals if the incoming Trump administration follows through on a promise to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim, The Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

“I believe that any American act of stupidity will ignite the Palestinian territories,” Fatah Central Committee member Sultan Abu al-Einein told Egyptian media in an interview translated by MEMRI.

Al-Einein, an aide to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, also declared that “we must prepare for a confrontation with the new U.S. administration, which has clearly and audaciously declared that Israel and its settlements are legitimate and legal.”

The Palestinian official charged that Washington and Jerusalem “will bear responsibility for the return of the bloodshed in the Palestinian territories.”

The Trump team has said that the president-elect Donald Trump has called moving the embassy a “very big priority.”

Among Israeli officials, not all have welcomed Trump’s comments on the embassy issue. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has questioned whether it would be wise to prioritize the embassy move. On the other hand, Israel’s ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer has endorsed the idea as “a great step for peace.”