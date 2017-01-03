Arab Stabber Indicted in Stabbing Incident

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 3:55 am |

Palestinian rioters throw stones near burning tires during clashes with Israeli security officers in Tamoun, near Jenin. (Reuters)

YERUSHALAYIM - An indictment was handed down Tuesday against a terrorist who tried to stab an IDF soldier outside an army base near Kalkilya. The incident occurred on Dec. 19 of last year, when the female terrorist approached soldiers brandishing a knife. Soldiers ordered her to halt, but she refused and continued advancing.

In a raid on a house in Kalkilya, IDF forces discovered a large cache of money that was to be used for terror activities. The money, in various denominations and currencies, was found after intelligence reports marked the house as a center of terror planning. The money was confiscated and several arrests were made.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they had arrested 34 wanted security suspects in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.