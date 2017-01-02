Regional Briefs – January 2, 2017

Monday, January 2, 2017 at 6:40 pm |

Principal Fired for Tardiness Files Appeal — Late

QUEENS – A principal fired for chronic lateness filed an appeal — but it was denied since it came in too late, the New York Post reported. Marcella Sills had 10 days after she was dismissed to challenge the ruling, but it took her nearly three months to get her paperwork in.

Cuomo: Issues With Minimum Wage Increase? Call Hotline

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is advising workers to call a special hotline — 1-888-4-NYSDOL — if employers do not comply with the new minimum wage, which went into effect Saturday. The wage is now $9 statewide — $11 in NYC. A task force of more than 200 people will make sure businesses comply.

Flu Outbreak Forcing Hospitals to Adjust Visitation

ALBANY – Some hospitals have changed visitation rules now that New York has declared the flu to be widespread, The Associated Press reported. A maximum of two people are allowed in a patient’s room at any time. Children are barred, as are visitors with symptoms.

Officer Dives Into Moving Car When Driver Can’t Stop

MANORVILLE, N.Y. – A police officer dove through an open window of a car with a toddler in the back seat Thursday night when the driver said she couldn’t pull over, The Associated Press reported. Maria Lagatta was on the Long Island Expressway when Officer Joseph Goss forced the car to park. She was arrested for drunk driving.

Teen Under Arrest Drives Off in NYPD Cruiser

NEW YORK – A teen under arrest made a getaway in the police cruiser, the Daily News reported. Dekota Locklear, 18, was pulled over early Sunday, handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car. He crawled into the front seat and drove off. He was found two hours later.