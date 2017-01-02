Egged Yerushalayim to Strike on Wednesday

Monday, January 2, 2017 at 3:51 pm |

The Israel Railways electronic timetable at the Tel Aviv Savidor Station. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Histadrut has announced a “warning” strike of Egged bus service in Yerushalayim starting 5 a.m. and continuing all day Wednesday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The national labor federation said it was calling the strike in response to the conduct of Egged’s management toward its drivers, as well as the state’s negligence in safeguarding the company as an important transportation asset in Israel.

“Egged is at the edge of an abyss,” declared Avi Nissenkorn, chairman of the Histadrut. “I regret that instead of strengthening the drivers who perform their jobs properly, they are doing the opposite.”

In addition, from late Wednesday through early Sunday morning, train travel in central Israel will be restricted due to infrastructure work.

A number of train stations will be affected to allow work to continue on both the high-speed train line from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim and the Sharon train line.

“The new railway lines are a significant part of the Israel Railways development program and are expected to serve hundreds of thousands of new customers every day, reduce thousands of vehicles on the roads, decrease traffic congestion and improve air quality,” a statement from Israel Railways said.

The temporary closure will be felt at stops located between Beit Yehoshua and Tel Aviv University and Hod Hasharon and Tel Aviv University, including Tel Aviv University, Herzliyah, Hod Hasharon Sokolov, Kfar Saba-Nordau, Rosh Ha’ayin, Petach Tikvah Segulah, Petach Tikvah Kiryat Aryeh, and Bnei Brak.

The Transportation Ministry said it will provide free shuttles from the Beit Yehoshua station to the Herzliyah and Tel Aviv stations. Meanwhile, Israel Railways will be operating a free bus that stops at the stations between Netanyah and Ben-Gurion Airport, as well as bus service from Tel Aviv Savidor Central Station to Tel Aviv University, in both directions.