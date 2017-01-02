BDE: Reb Nachman Elbaum, z”l

Monday, January 2, 2017 at 2:02 pm |

Reb Nachman Elbaum, founder of the Ideal Tours travel agency, was niftar on Sunday night in Yerushalayim.

Ideal Tours was for many years one of the best-known frum travel agencies in both New York and Israel, and created numerous tours for Americans and Israelis to kivrei tzaddikim throughout Europe.

Reb Nachman was born in Poland, and at the outbreak of World War II, he was one of the Yaldei Tehran – a group of children who escaped Europe, made their way to Tehran, Iran, and eventually to Eretz Yisrael. There, the Jewish Agency, a group of secular Zionists, tried to secularize the children, who came from frum homes. The children resisted the secularization efforts; Nachman, one of the older children, was at the forefront of the children’s struggle to keep Torah umitzvos. A number of the children, including Reb Nachman, managed to stay frum, while others, sadly, were put on secular kibbutzim and lost their connection with Yiddishkeit.

A Gerrer chassid, Reb Nachman was a confidante of the Bais Yisrael, Lev Simcha, Pnei Menachem, zichronam levracha, and, ybl”c, the current Gerrer Rebbe.

Reb Nachman was a legendary baal chessed and baal tzedaka. There was a constant stream of people in need of assistance – whether money, shalom bayis or other issues – at his door, and he generously gave of his time and money to all those in need.

The levayah was held Monday morning in Yerushalayim. It began at the Shamgar funeral home, passed the Gerrer batei medrash on Rechov Yirmiyahu and Rechov Ralbach, before reaching Har Hamenuchos.

A full tribute will follow, iyH.