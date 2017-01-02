Almost 30 Terrorist Incidents in Past 24 Hours in Yehudah and Shomron

Monday, January 2, 2017 at 5:46 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Close to 30 attempted terrorist attacks were carried out in the past 24 hours in Israel, most of them involving the throwing of firebombs, bricks and rocks.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported, although there was extensive damage to both military and civilian vehicles, buses and private cars in incidents across Yehudah and Shomron.

One of the incidents occurred within the Green Line, near the Tel Sheva junction, where Bedouins threw rocks at a police mobile unit.

Terrorists hurled stones at a bus carrying children on Route 443 near Beit Horon. No one was hurt.

Another bus was hit with rocks as it traveled between Efrat and Tekoa in Gush Etzion. The windshield of the bus was shattered, and it was a miracle that no one was injured.

Jewish cars were also stoned in the Hawara area in the Shomron, between the Adam junction and the industrial zone of Shaar Binyamin, between Neve Tzuf and Nahliel in the Binyamin region, between Karmei Tzur and Beit Omer, and on the Zevel Road between Beit El and Psagot.

At Interchange 60 between Yerushalayim and cities in Binyamin, tires were set on fire and rolled toward Israeli vehicles. No injuries were reported.