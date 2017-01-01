Poll: Once Again, Rabbi Litzman Tops Among Gov’t Ministers

Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 3:59 am |

Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman is doing the best job of any government minister, a new poll shows. The poll, taken by the Smith Institute on behalf of Israel Radio, gave Rabbi Litzman 6.46 points out of a total of 10 based on the ratings of a cross-section of Israelis.

Following in the ratings were Transport Minister Yisrael Katz, with a 6.14 rating; Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who got a 5.95 rating; Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, with a 5.8 rating; Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who was rated at 5.72; Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, at 5.38; Education Minister Naftali Bennett, with a 5.3 rating; Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (5.13); Finance Minister Moshe Kachlon (5.06); and Rabbi Aryeh Deri (4.49).

The last time the poll was taken, Rabbi Litzman rated at the top of the list as well. The August 2016 poll showed him garnering a 6.26 rating. The poll was taken of a representative sample of 500 Israelis of all age, religious, and ethnic groups.

A separate Smith Institute poll of Israeli Arabs of top Israeli officials had Rabbi Litzman coming in third, with a 6.0 rating. Besting him for overall performance were Arab MKs Ahmed Tibi (7.7) and United Arab List chairman Ayman Odeh (7.1), neither of whom are ministers. Following on that list were Kachlon, President Reuven Rivlin, Police Chief Roni Alsheich, Bennett, Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, Shaked, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkott, Regev, Netanyahu and Liberman.

Commenting on the poll results, Rabbi Litzman said that he “has great satisfaction from the fact that, b’siyatta diShmaya, people appreciated the hard work being done by the Health Ministry for the benefit of the health of all Israelis. The poll shows that health is important to Israelis, and that we have a great responsibility and commitment to help.”