Man Charged With Stealing Army Reserve Weapons Escapes Jail

Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 7:08 pm |

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) - Federal officials say a former Army reservist charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester escaped from a Rhode Island detention center.

Thirty-five-year-old James Walker Morales was discovered missing at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

U.S. Marshall Jamie Hainsworth says the Cambridge, Massachusetts native scaled a building and climbed over razor wire. Officials believe he’s wounded and bleeding from the razor wire.

Massachusetts State Police believe Morales fled to Attleboro, Massachusetts, and stole a car outside the BK Mart on Route 1.

Morales is described as a bald, 6-foot, 175-pound African-American with brown eyes and an eagle neck tattoo.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him to call 911.

The FBI says Morales stole assault rifles and handguns from the federal armory in 2015.

He also faces unrelated state criminal charges.