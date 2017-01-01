Anti-U.N. Resolutions in Congressional Pipeline

Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 1:54 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A Congressional backlash is in the works after the United Nations Security Council resolution against Israel a week ago, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Republicans in both houses of Congress are drafting resolutions that would condemn the U.N., and are considering sanctions as well. The resolutions would be non-binding, merely statements of disapproval. The more serious move would be a cut of U.S. funding for the U.N., which would be harder to pass. Congress appropriates about a quarter of the entire U.N. budget on an annual basis.

The sponsors of the resolutions – Rep. Dennis Ross of Florida and Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas – are optimistic that they will have sufficient support from both major parties to pass them.

U.S. policy toward the international body will likely be a prominent issue in the confirmation hearings of Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state.