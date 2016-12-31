‘Concrete’ Terror Warning Issued for Israelis in India

Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 5:30 pm |

In this 2008 file photo, an Indian soldier takes cover as the Taj Mahal hotel burns during a gun battle between Indian military and terrorists inside the hotel in Mumbai, India. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli officials over the weekend issued a “concrete terror alert” for Israelis traveling in India. A terror attack could take place at any moment, the National Counter-Terror Bureau said, urging Israelis traveling in India to be extremely careful. Especially at risk is the country’s southwest, and the resort island of Goa.

The warning urges Israelis to avoid mass events, festivals and large markets for the next few days. Travelers are asked to increase their awareness and to pay attention to media reports and warnings by local police and security forces. Families in Israel are asked to contact their loved ones in India and to ascertain their circumstances, location and well-being.

On Motzoei Shabbos, IDF troops arrested an Arab who was armed with a knife. The Arab, arrested in northern Shomron, was on his way to carry out a stabbing attack against Israelis, he told interrogators.

Over the weekend, security officials said they arrested five wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.