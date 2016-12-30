Slight Deterioration in Situation of Harav Steinman; Tefillos Urged

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 8:35 am |

Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita (FILE)

YERUSHALAYIM - A deterioration was reported Friday afternoon in the condition of Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, who has been hospitalized in the Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak since Sunday.

Medical Director Dr. Moti Ravid that the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah was slightly down, and the he was still having difficulty breathing on his own.

Yidden around the world are urged to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gitel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.