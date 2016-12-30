Russia Urges U.N. Security Council to Endorse Syria Ceasefire

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 12:26 pm |

Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - Russia is urging the U.N. Security Council to quickly adopt a resolution endorsing the ceasefire agreement in Syria.

Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador, told reporters Friday that Russia and Turkey, who brokered the nationwide ceasefire that went into effect at midnight, circulated the agreement to council members Thursday night and a brief draft resolution supporting it.

Churkin said he would formally present the draft during closed Security Council consultations on Friday morning and he hopes the council will unanimously adopt the resolution at a meeting on Saturday.

He said the Security Council needs to participate “in this important process.”

Churkin said the ceasefire agreement also commits the Syrian government and the opposition to enter into direct talks in late January in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.