Russia: No Sign of Fire or Blast in Black Sea Jet Crash Wreckage

Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 4:59 am |

A Russian Emergency Ministry diver lifts a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Viktor Klyushin)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that no signs of damage from an explosion or fire had been found on the wreckage of a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 people on board, the TASS news agency reported.

Russian investigators looking into the crash believe a fault with its wing flaps was the reason it plunged into the Black Sea, an investigative source told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

The three black box flight recorders from the aircraft were found on Tuesday, Russian news agencies said, amid unconfirmed reports that authorities had grounded all aircraft of the same type. The Defense Ministry confirmed one box had been found.

The Life.ru news portal, which has close contacts to law enforcement agencies, said it had obtained a readout of one of the pilot’s last words, indicating a problem with the wing flaps: “Commander, we are going down,” the pilot was reported to have said.

There was no official confirmation of the readout.

The Tu-154 of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed into the sea early Sunday, two minutes after taking off in good weather from the city of Sochi.

The Defense Ministry says 17 bodies and 223 body fragments have been recovered from the crash site.