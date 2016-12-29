Regional Briefs – Dec. 29, 2016

Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 7:26 pm |

Man Admits Stealing From ATMs in New York And Massachusetts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a 37-year-old Romanian citizen has admitted stealing about $127,000 by using skimming devices installed on bank ATMs in New York and Massachusetts.

United States Attorney Richard Hartunian says Ilie Sitariu admitted that he and a co-conspirator used skimming devices and pinhole cameras to capture account information from customers at branches of three banks in Chatham and Delmar, New York, and Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

They then used the information to withdraw money at ATMs in New York City.

Sitariu faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he’s sentenced on May 10.

Federal Funding Awarded To Curb Homelessness On Long Island

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) – More than $10 million in federal funding has been awarded to a Long Island advocacy group to continue providing permanent housing for about 1,000 homeless people through next year.

Newsday reports the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless announced the $10.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

NYPD Seeking Suspect Who Stole 2 Safes With Cash

NEW YORK (AP) – Police are looking for a suspect who stole two safes containing cash and personal documents from a New York City apartment.

The NYPD says the suspect entered the Bronx apartment on Wednesday after ringing the tenant’s door buzzer and telling her to come downstairs to sign for a package.

When the woman didn’t find anyone in the lobby, she returned to the apartment where she was confronted by the suspect.

Police say the man displayed a gun and dragged her into the bedroom. They say he then struck her on the head with the butt of the gun and removed a small safe. The suspect then dragged the woman to another room where he removed another small safe. He then fled.