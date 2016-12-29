Palestinian Terrorists Continue Throwing Firebombs at Israeli Vehicles

Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 5:41 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A number of firebombs were thrown at Israeli vehicles by Palestinian terrorists early Thursday morning.

In one of two separate incidents, on Route 443 near the Dor Alon gas station, a firebomb aimed at a passing Israeli vehicle landed and exploded on the fence between the road and the adjacent Palestinian territory. B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.

Three firebombs were thrown at Jewish vehicles in Givat Zeev. They erupted in flames close to the vehicles, but no injuries or damage was caused.

Also on Thursday, a number of rock-throwing incidents were reported, in attacks on an Israeli bus and private vehicles traveling between Yerushalayim and Chevron, near Arab Tekoa, and on Route 60 in the direction of Ofra. B’chasdei Shamayim, no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested 5 terrorists in overnight operations in Yehudah and Shomron.