NYPD: EMT Made Up Story About Being Robbed

Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 3:39 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty New York City emergency medical technician made up a story about being robbed on Dec. 25 morning.

Police said Wednesday that Steven Sampson was arrested on charges of making a false written statement and falsely reporting an incident.

Sampson worked as an EMT for the Fire Department of New York.

According to The New York Post, authorities say that Sampson claimed four men stabbed him in the arm and robbed him of nearly $3,000 worth of gifts as he was loading them into the car in the Bronx.