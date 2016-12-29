Garbage Trucks To Block Possible Times Square Truck Attacks

Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 7:52 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s iconic secular New year celebration will be surrounded by sanitation vehicles to stop truck-driving attackers like those in France and Germany.

The 65 garbage collection and sand trucks along Times Square’s perimeter are meant to stop would-be assailants from plowing trucks into the crowd of 1 million.

New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Carlos Gomez said Thursday that 100 patrol cars will also be used as so-called blocker vehicles.

Officials say they regularly adapt their security measures based on world events. They say there are no known, credible threats against the annual gathering.

The Dec. 19 attack in Berlin killed 12 people. The July 14 attack in Nice left 86 people dead.

In New York, police say they’ll deploy 7,000 officers, bomb-sniffing dogs and heavily-armed counterterrorism units.