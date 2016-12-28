Vote on Hundreds of New Homes in Gilo, Ramat Shlomo Canceled

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 4:04 am |

A new apartment building complex in the southern Yerushalayim neighborhood of Gilo. (Lior Mizrahi/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) - A Yerushalayim municipal committee canceled plans to vote on Wednesday on approving permits for the construction of nearly 500 Jewish homes in Gilo and Ramat Shlomo, a city official said.

Chanan Rubin, a member of the municipality Planning and Housing Committee, told Reuters that the request to put off the vote came from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Rubin said the decision stemmed from a desire to avoid straining relations further with the Obama administration before a speech later in the day by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Israeli-Palestinian peace.

A spokesman for Netanyahu was not immediately available to comment.