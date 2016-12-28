Report: Turkey, Russia Agree on Syria Ceasefire Plan

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 3:22 am |

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, smoke rises in an east Aleppo neighborhood in Syria, Dec. 15. (SANA via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a plan for a ceasefire comprising the whole of Syria.

The Anadolu Agency, quoting unnamed sources on Wednesday, said the two countries were working to ensure that the ceasefire would come into effect after midnight.

It said, however, that terror organizations would be kept outside of the ceasefire agreement, without elaborating on which insurgent groups would be considered terror organizations. It said a peace process in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana would go ahead under Russia and Turkey’s leadership if the ceasefire holds. Anadolu said the two countries would act as “guarantors” of the peace process.

There was no immediate confirmation from Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.