NYPD Arrests Suspect in Stabbing Attack on Tourist

NEW YORK (AP) - The NYPD has arrested a suspect in the random stabbing of a tourist in New York City earlier this month.
Twenty-three-year-old Connor Rasmussen of Puyallup (pyoo-AL’-up), Washington, was stabbed in the back of the head on Dec. 18.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Steven Tlapanco on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Rasmussen was attacked after 1:30 a.m. at Madison Avenue and East 46th Street, just blocks from busy tourist spots like Rockefeller Center and Grand Central Terminal.
Rasmussen said his assailant stabbed him without saying a word. The victim required eight stitches.
Police arrested Tlapanco after releasing surveillance photos and video footage from the attack.