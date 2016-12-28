NYPD Arrests Suspect in Stabbing Attack on Tourist

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 4:52 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - The NYPD has arrested a suspect in the random stabbing of a tourist in New York City earlier this month.

Twenty-three-year-old Connor Rasmussen of Puyallup (pyoo-AL’-up), Washington, was stabbed in the back of the head on Dec. 18.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Steven Tlapanco on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Rasmussen was attacked after 1:30 a.m. at Madison Avenue and East 46th Street, just blocks from busy tourist spots like Rockefeller Center and Grand Central Terminal.

Rasmussen said his assailant stabbed him without saying a word. The victim required eight stitches.

Police arrested Tlapanco after releasing surveillance photos and video footage from the attack.